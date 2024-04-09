A Lotus River man has just over 60 days to make his dream of competing in the Comrades Marathon for the 31st time become a reality. Solomon Miller, 63, who has been running marathons for more than four decades needs help in raising R4500 for his trip.

The 97th edition of the world's largest and oldest ultra-marathon - starting in Durban and ending in Pietermaritzburg - takes place on June 9. The Totalsports VOB Running Club athlete says: “I need funds towards nutrition, travelling cost and accommodation.” Miller has competed in 30 Comrades marathons, however, he only finished 29 of them. This comes after he helped someone who was struggling last year.

“We did not make the cut-off time at Pinetown, hopefully this year will be different. I want to be the first athlete at my club to complete 30 Comrades Marathons,” he says. Miller’s personal best time in the Comrades is eight hours and 50 minutes, which he ran in 2010. “I enjoy the camaraderie along the way as one gets to meet people from all walks of life,” says Miller, who will be doing his 27th Two Oceans Marathon this coming weekend.

“This will be a practice run for the Comrades Marathon. “Hopefully, I receive enough funds to go to KwaZulu-Natal for the Comrades,” he adds. Secretary of Totalsports VOB Running Club, René Dick, said: “Solomon Miller (known as Solly) has been a faithful club member for the past 30 years. “We wish him all the very best in his ultra marathon races.”