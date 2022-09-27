Manchester United winger Antony is ready for another tough test of his mettle when his Red Devils go to Manchester City in the Premier League this Sunday. Antony marked his £85m transfer deadline day arrival from Ajax with a goal on debut against early league leaders Arsenal.

And the Brazil international believes his training at United has prepared him for the intense competition of the English game.



🏠 @Antony00#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 27, 2022 Ahead of a showdown with the champions, he tells the club’s website: “Training is very different but I'd prepared for it mentally. “I knew how intense it would be as I’ve always followed the Premier League.