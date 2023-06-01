The injury-prone Frenchman strained his hamstring in last Sunday’s 2-1 win over Fulham on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

Manchester United have suffered a helse blow ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final, with striker Anthony Martial ruled out.

Following a scan, United announced on Tuesday night that the 27-year-old suffered a tear and will miss the Wembley showdown against cross-town rivals Manchester City.

ℹ️ The latest on the United squad ahead of Saturday's showdown at Wembley...#MUFC || #FACup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 31, 2023

It’s a huge knock for coach Erik ten Hag, who is a big fan, despite missing 17 games this season from five separate injuries.

With nine goals in 29 matches this term, Ten Hag said of his hitman last month: “When he was available we played better, the team is winning games, he’s also scoring goals but he has to be available.”