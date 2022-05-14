Cape Town City drew 0-0 with AmaZulu FC in their penultimate match of the DStv Premiership season which was played at the DHL Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The draw extended the Citizens' unbeaten run in the league to 13 matches, but they remained second on the standings - three points above third-placed Royal AM and fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs.

Royal AM have a game in hand as the race to finish second and qualify for next season's CAF Champions League continues. City will now take on Stellenbosch FC in their final game of the season next Saturday. FULL TIME | A frustrating draw against AmaZulu.



Thank you to all the fans who supported us today! Our unbeaten run continues.



💙 0-0 💚 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/jAB7JFNNkA — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 14, 2022 While AmaZulu moved up to the sixth spot on the log following the draw and they are now three points behind fifth-placed Stellenbsch FC. Usuthu will wrap up their campaign with a clash with Golden Arrows on May 21. The Citizens started the match well with Thamsanqa Mkhize being the hosts' livewire as he made some powerful overlapping runs on the right flank.

However, goalkeeper Veli Mothwa and his Usuthu defence dealt well with the crosses played into the visitors' box by the City's inspirational captain in the opening stages. However, AmaZulu improved gradually and they managed to test City's Angolan keeper Hugo Marques who produced a fabulous save to deny Luvuyo Memela. The last chance of the first half fell for Khanyiso Mayo when he connected with Mpho Makola's cross, but his attempt brushed the woodwork and the score was 0-0 at halftime.

Mothwa was the busier of the two keepers after the restart and he pulled off a fine save to deny Makola, whose well-taken free-kick was goal bound. The Citizens kept pushing for the opening goal with Terrence Mashego setting up Mayo. The former South Africa Under-17 international was brilliantly denied by Mothwa. Coach Brandon Truter introduced experienced full-backs Philani Zulu and Kgotso Moleko as AmaZulu looked to contain City in the latter stages of the encounter.