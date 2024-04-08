Playing with a man down for over an hour, City finally caved under the pressure from AmaZulu with just under 20 minutes remaining in the clash.

It was a vital win, and first league victory in 2024, for AmaZulu as they put breathing space between them and the relegation zone after coming into the clash in 13th spot and one position above the bottom three.

With the triumph, AmaZulu move up to 29 points and two positions to 11th from 23 matches. For City, they remain on 34 points in sixth spot on the table.

FULL TIME | A tough day out.



We need to keep our heads up 💙



💙 0-1 💚 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/OdDqIXBccT — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 7, 2024

Cape Town City had an excellent chance of opening the scoring in the 10th minute in unusual fashion. AmaZulu keeper Veli Mothwa was adjudged to have held onto the ball too long in the box before clearing and the referee awarded an indirect free-kick. Though City’s Aprocius Petrus let rip a fierce shot, it took a deflection off one of the AmaZulu players as the ball rocketed into the stands.