Khama Billiat scored in the 94th minute for Kaizer Chiefs to help his team earn 1-0 smash-and-grab PSL win over Baroka on Saturday night.

Billiat spared Chiefs’ blushes when he pounced on an error in the Baroka box in the 94th minute.

The former ex-Zimbabwe international got on the end of a tricky Sabelo Radebe cross that bamboozled the Baroka defence, before firing past the Baroka goalkeeper from a tight angle.

In other action, Swallows eased their relegation fears with a 1-0 win at Sekhukhune, with the three points moving them one point clear of the playoff spot.

That result saw them leapfrog fellow strugglers Chippa, who went down 3-2 to Gallants.

Chippa are just three points clear of bottom club Baroka.

Other PSL weekend results: SuperSport x Royal AM x, Sekhukhune 0 Swallows 1, Chippa 2 Gallants 3, Maritzburg 1 G. Arrows 2.

[email protected]