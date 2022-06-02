Cape Town All Stars’ hopes of making the PSL Premiership took a helse knock on Tuesday afternoon with a last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Swallows. Coach Allan Freese’s manne will feel that they let victory get away at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium and the result means they are pointless after their opening two games.

iGugu Le Kapa outplayed their top-flight rivals for most of the clash, making the better chances in the first half. But at the halfway point, they only led by Justice Figareido’s 40th-minute diving header. 🇫 🇺 🇱 🇱 🇹 🇮 🇲 🇪 #SwallowsFC#TheBirdsAreBack#BabizeBonke#aQuelle#LiveWithMoreVIV#DstvPrem#DSTVPREMPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/MSmcSkFJ2L — SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) June 1, 2022 Birds boss Dylan Kerr played all his kaarte at halftime, sending on Ruziagh Gamildien, Joseph Mhlongo and Sphesihle Mbhele.

And their energy changed the game, before Swallows finally equalised in the 68th minute through Strydom Wambi. After a groot skrik when Keletso Makgalwa’s 70th-minute strike was ruled out, All Stars turned up the heat again. But they were caught on the counter in the 93rd minute when Gamildien set up Mhlongo’s goal.