Cape Town football could have three clubs in the PSL for the first time in a decade next season. Thanks to a third-placed finish in the NFD this season, Cape Town All Stars coach Allan Freese and his Green Army now have a fighting chance to join Cape Town City and Stellenbosch in the top flight.

The last time Mother City diski fans had that sort of representation in South Africa’s top league was in the 2010-11 season, when Ajax Cape Town, Santos and Vasco da Gama were battling it out. How times have changed, with Ajax now Cape Town Spurs, Vasco were rebranded as Stellies and Santos are playing the ABC Motsepe regional league. EXPERIENCE: All Stars coach Allan Freese But Freese and his manne will now battle it out with second-placed NFD finishers AmaTuks and PSL hopefuls Swallows in the playoffs, which kick off this weekend.

For Igugu leKapa, the battle starts now as they prepare to take on familiar foes AmaTuks in Sunday’s 3pm opening clash at Athlone Stadium. The Green Army will be confident in their clash against the Students after an April 1-1 draw in their last meeting after losing 3-2 in the first half of the season. But things will be different this time around with the stakes as high as ever for his players.

MIDFIELD MARVEL: Ndiviwe Mdabuka, centre, has scored 11 Freese will be able to call on the experience of the players like Ndiviwe Mdabuka, Michael Morton and Thabo Makhele, who have played in the PSL before. Mdabuka is best known for his defensive midfield work for former club Ajax, but this season he is his team’s top goalscorer with 11 goals. Captain Michael Morton has turned out for the likes of Swallows. AmaZulu, SuperSport United, Maritzburg United and Orlando Pirates and has been shielding his defence with the sort of calm that comes with all that knowhow.

Homegrown journeymen, striker Lesvin Stoffels and fullback Sirgio Kammies, have will bring the passion. And up front, Swaziland international ace Justice Figareido must bring the form that has made him the Cosafa Cup's all-time top goalscorer. It's now or never for these manne to make the step-up to the big leagues and will find out by who will take the only place up for grabs via the mini-league playoffs.

PSL Playoff fixture NFD Playoffs fixtures (all games at 3pm) Sunday: CT All Stars v AmaTuks June 1: Swallows v CT All Stars

June 4: AmaTuks v Swallows June 8: AmaTuks v CT All Stars June 11: CT All Stars v Swallows