Seven runners go to post in the Cape Mile at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth but fitness doubts and queries about the intent/plans of their connections hang over more than half the field. Rascallion sustained a tendon injury when brilliantly beating Do It Again at level weights more than a year ago and has not been seen out since. He will need the run, reports trainer Vaughan Marshall who understandably just wants to see him come back in one piece.

Likewise Golden Ducat who won the Cape Derby and Champion Cup way back in 2020 returns 79 weeks after going wrong so cannot be expected to run to his best. Jet Dark boasts a big class edge having won both the Queen’s Plate and Champions Cup twice. Jet Dark and jockey S’Manga Khumalo, the winning combo in the Grade 1 L'Ormarins Queens Plate at Kenilworth on Saturday. Photo: Chase Liebenberg He is probably using this as a prep towards another attack on the now-named, Kings Plate though his record first up from a break is just one win from five tries, plus trainer Snaith has been enduring an unusually lean spell recently.

There is no doubting the star miler’s towering ability yet there are a few question marks hovering over the 6/10 favourite. Brave pace-stalker, Rocking Ringo has no fitness worries yet seems outgunned by those with far more talent whilst tearaway pace-setter Crown Towers tends to cave in late. Senso Unico has steady form over slightly further but is shy of the figures needed.

That leaves Silver Operator and Silvano’s Timer as more likely to capitalize should Jet Dark not quite get his act together. The former won the Drill Hall and was demoted after edging Trip of Fortune in a rough and tumble Matchem Stakes. Previously he clocked in 2.75 lengths off the best milers around in the Gold Challenge and thus ought to go close here. He is priced at 9/2.

Silvano’s Timer comes off a career best of 106 at his last start three months ago. He ran two lengths behind Malmoos at levels as a three-year-old over this c & d so this late-developer, quoted at 10’s, can contend at this grade. These two alternatives and obviously Jet Dark, should be sufficient for exotic bettors to advance.