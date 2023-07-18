Novak Djokovic has experienced everything possible on a tennis court during his trophy-laden 23-year career, but says he has never faced a player quite like Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz dethroned the 36-year-old Serb on Centre Court on Sunday, winning a riveting Wimbledon final with a game-style Djokovic later described as like facing a blend of the “big three” – himself, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.

DETERMINATION: Nadal Subduing the World No.1 proved beyond even his powers as his quest for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and fifth in a row was thwarted, as was his bid to match Margaret Court’s record 24 Grand Slam titles. Djokovic says of the 20-year-old: “I didn’t expect him to play so well this year on grass, but he’s proven he’s the best player in the world. HUMBLED: Novak Djokovic “I haven’t played a player like him ever, to be honest. I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger [Federer], Rafa [Nadal], and myself. I would agree with that.

“He’s got basically the best of all three worlds. He’s got this Spanish bull mentality, that we’ve seen with Rafa. I think he’s got some nice sliding backhands, some similarities with my backhands. He is a complete player.” ELEGANCE: Federer Of claiming his second major after winning the US Open last year, Alcaraz says: “It’s a dream come true for me... making history in this beautiful tournament.” BY MARTYN HERMAN