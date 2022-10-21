All eyes will be on Manie Libbok when the Stormers face Cardiff at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday night at 8.35pm. With only one specialist flyhalf, Johan Goosen, being invited to the Springbok camp which starts in Stellenbosch on Sunday, Saturday’s United Rugby Championship encounter in Wales will be Libbok’s laaste kans to force his way into the Bok squad for their end-of-year tour to the UK.

Coach Jacques Nienaber announces his squad next Friday. And while Damian Willemse is expected to be the Bok’s first-choice pivot, with Goosen backing him up, the door has not yet been shut on Libbok, who is most likely to start for the SA ‘A’ team on the tour. But a strong performance against Cardiff tomorrow could not only help the Stormers stay unbeaten this season, but could strengthening Libbok shot at making his Springbok debut.

Another player who will be out to prove his worth on the weekend is No.8 Evan Roos, who, like Libbok, won’t be in camp for the Boks. POINT TO PROVE: Evan Roos With Stormers coach John Dobson naming his side for the clash today, Cardiff are well aware of the threat posed by the two Cape ysters. Assistant coach Richard Hodges tells the team’s website: “The Stormers are quick, are full of athletes from one to fifteen and they’ve obviously got a solid front five.