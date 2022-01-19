Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma says star batsman Quinton de Kock has a point to prove when they face India in Paarl today.

With the first of three ODIs in the Mother City starting at 10.30am at Boland Park today, Bavuma says he is excited to see how De Kock performs after shocking the team with his retirement from Test cricket earlier in the tour.

Asked about the wicketkeeper-batsman’s return to the squad after his pre-arranged exit from the Test team after the first Test following the birth of his first child, Bavuma says: “It’s good to see Quinny again.

“Obviously we missed him as a Test team, but he made his decision and it’s a decision we respect. “Having him within the team [again] has been good.

SUPPORTIVE: Skipper Temba Bavuma

“He will have a point to prove. I don’t want to speak for him, but he will have a point to prove. “I’m sure he’s also as excited as we are to see him in the team.”

With social media going into overdrive after his skielike Test retirement, Bavuma was asked if De Kock was mentally and physically up for the challenge of returning to the team.

Puzzled by the question, the skipper replies: “I’m not aware of any physical issues with Quinton.

“I’m not aware of mental issues either. He had his commitments with his wife giving birth, but he is here with the team. As far as I know Quinny is fit and healthy.”

After beating the top-ranked Test team in the world 2-1, the Proteas, ranked fifth in ODIs, now want to get the better of the fourth ranked Indians to bank a series whitewash.

