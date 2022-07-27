The All Blacks aren’t panicking ahead of next week’s Rugby Championship opener against the Springboks in Nelspruit. Coming to South Africa on the back of a 2-1 series defeat to Ireland, coach Ian Foster is under pressure to keep his job.

But hy is min gespin, saying: “It’s not something I think about. I think about just doing the best I can in my role. "The squad that we've just announced has got a job to do and we want to get stuck into our work"



Coach Ian Foster provides an update ahead of the two-Test tour of South Africa. — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 22, 2022 “My job is to get excited about taking the team to South Africa. “We’re not panicking. I’m not sure about the rest of the people."

With the three-times world champion All Blacks losing four of their last five Tests, Foster’s 67 percent winning record from 24 Tests is the worst for a New Zealand coach in decades. Foster says head office has given him no demands regarding the South Africa tour. 📆 Schedule locked in pic.twitter.com/79uRbF5SaD — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 22, 2022 He adds: “I don’t need them to tell me what we want to do.