The All Blacks need more variation in their game given their ball-in-hand “mentality” is being exploited by opposition teams, according to scrumhalf Aaron Smith. With struggling New Zealand trying to avert another Rugby Championship defeat against Argentina in Hamilton on Saturday, Smith says his team needs to be prepared to kick the ball away rather than constantly seek to run with it.

Smith explains: "I think variety is key, but the mentality from our boys is to want to be able to hold the ball, build pressure and use our attack. "As we see with the northern hemisphere teams and the teams so far in the Rugby Championship, they want to give us the ball. "They don't really want to play and they're really attacking our breakdown. "If you attack with the ball for long periods of time, you're giving them opportunities and they're taking them."

Argentina beat New Zealand 25-18 last weekend.