All Blacks coach Ian Foster has axed specialist coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar in a bid to turn around their poor form following the series loss against Ireland earlier this month. Jason Ryan has left the Canterbury Crusaders to replace Plumtree as forwards coach while Foster will work with the backs in the short term as the All Blacks prepare for back-to-back meetings with South Africa in the Rugby Championship.

Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt will begin his role as an independent selector while also working with Foster on overall strategy and attack play. 🗞 UPDATE | Jason Ryan joins the All Blacks coaching team ahead of the Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship.



John Plumtree and Brad Mooar have left the All Blacks coaching team. Thank you John and Brad for your massive contribution to the All Blacks. pic.twitter.com/3CkWWaeT9n — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 24, 2022 Schmidt helped oversee preparations for the second Test against Ireland, which New Zealand lost 23-12, with Foster sidelined due to Covid-19. Foster adds of former Sharks coach Plumtree and Mooar: “Right now, I am really feeling for two fine men who are great rugby coaches that made an enormous contribution to the All Blacks.