All Blacks coach Ian Foster has restored Richie Mo’unga to starting flyhalf and dropped Damian McKenzie from his matchday 23 as one of five changes to his team’s starting XV for Saturday’s Rugby Championship game against South Africa in Auckland at 9.05am. McKenzie played in the No.10 jersey for the 41-12 victory over Argentina in Mendoza last week but has made way for the more experienced Mo’unga for the match in Auckland.

Mo’unga’s other rival for the playmaking position, Beauden Barrett, has retained his spot at fullback for the defending champions. Winger Will Jordan returns to the starting 15 after battling a migraine issue and replaces Emoni Narawa, who made his Test debut on the right wing against the Pumas. Mark Telea replaces the demoted Caleb Clarke on the other wing.