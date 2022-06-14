Uncapped scrumhalf Folau Fakatava was included in the All Blacks squad ahead of New Zealand yster TJ Perenara.
Naming their squad for next month’s three-Test series against Ireland, coach Ian Foster included six uncapped players but shocked with the exclusion of Perernara, 30, who is capped 78 times.
With newbies Fakatava, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Stephen Perofeta, Aidan Ross, Pita Gus Sowakula, and Leicester Fainga'anuku cracking the nod, Foster says of Perenara: “We’ve had five nines playing really well. So narrowing that down, we just feel that with Folau and Finlay [Christie], they offer something a bit different and a chance to see how we can incorporate that into an All Blacks game.”
ICYMI | Here is the 36-man All Blacks squad for the Steinlager Series against Ireland.— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) June 13, 2022
Forwards: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, Angus Ta'avao, Karl Tu'inukuafe, George Bower, Aidan Ross, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett, Sam Cane (captain), Pita Gus Sowakula, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane, Hoskins Sotutu
Backs: Aaron Smith, Folau Fakatava, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Stephen Perofeta, Richie Mo'unga, Rieko Ioane, Jack Goodhue, Quinn Tupaea, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan