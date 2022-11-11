In the game of the international weekend - apart from the France versus South Africa clash the night before - the Scots are looking for a first win over the All Blacks.

New Zealand looseforward Akira Ioane says his side must be ready to match Scotland’s fire at Murrayfield on Sunday at 4.15pm.

And Ioane says: “They are a good team. They have got a lot of threats over the ball, and a lot of speed and strength out wide. We can’t take them lightly.

“They’ll come out guns blazing, and we have to match that and make sure the boys are up for the fight…

“They haven’t won ever, so no doubt they will be fired up.”