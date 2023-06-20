A vrag players have been linked with moves to the Middle East since the season ended, with a bunch of Chelsea stars the latest being lined up.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned Saudi Arabian Pro League clubs to stop buying the hele se namelekkers in Europe.

With Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy joining N’Golo Kante and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Blues on the wanted list, Ceferin says: “I think that it’s mainly a mistake for Saudi Arabian football...

🗣 "The system of buying the players that almost ended their careers is not the system that develops football."



“They should develop their own players.

“The system of buying the players that almost ended their career is not the system that develops football. It was a similar mistake in China when they all brought players who are at the end of their career.