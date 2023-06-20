UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned Saudi Arabian Pro League clubs to stop buying the hele se namelekkers in Europe.
A vrag players have been linked with moves to the Middle East since the season ended, with a bunch of Chelsea stars the latest being lined up.
With Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy joining N’Golo Kante and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Blues on the wanted list, Ceferin says: “I think that it’s mainly a mistake for Saudi Arabian football...
🗣 "The system of buying the players that almost ended their careers is not the system that develops football."— Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 19, 2023
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin shares his thoughts on players moving to Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/nk15zHVwNn
“They should develop their own players.
“The system of buying the players that almost ended their career is not the system that develops football. It was a similar mistake in China when they all brought players who are at the end of their career.
“Tell me one player who is top, top age and who starts his career and went to play in Saudi Arabia?”
With Cristiano Ronaldo being the first big name to go there last season, Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema followed him to Saudi Arabia from Real Madrid at the end of last season.
Wolves captain Ruben Neves, meanwhile, on Sunday agreed a deal with Al-Hilal.