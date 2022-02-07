As if being knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlebrough on penalties on Friday night wasn’t bad enough, Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick is apparently facing a fresh player revolt at the club.

Following last week’s arrest of Mason Greenwood after he allegedly raped and threatened to kill his girlfriend, the latest crisis to hit Old Trafford revolves around midfielder Jesse Lingard.

After being denied a deadline-day loan move to Newcastle, Rangnick said of Lingard in the build-up to the fourth-round defeat to Boro: “He asked me and the club if we could give him a couple of days off just to clear up his mind and he will be back in the group, I suppose, next Monday, back for training and then be a regular part of the whole squad again.”

Lingard, though, says it’s not true, tweeting: “The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons!

“But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent.”

According to reports in the UK, the players are not happy with the way this has panned out, with an insider telling the Mirror that airing their dirty laundry “is not the United way”.

Rangnick had dieselfde fight with forward Anthony Martial before he left for Sevilla on loan, claiming that the player didn’t want to play in a match against Brentford, while the Frenchman said this was not the case.

The German, though, will have to address this issue quickly, as United prepare for the return to Premier League action tomorrow night when they travel to Burnley.

Meanwhile, the rumour mill suggests that PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino is getting ready to take the reins at Old Trafford next season, while United’s star man Cristiano Ronaldo is apparently heading the other way.

