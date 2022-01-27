The Stormers have suffered a helse blow ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship against the Sharks at Kings Park, with lock Salmaan Moerat ruled out.

The 23-year-old co-captain suffered a knee injury in last weekend’s 30-26 win over the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld and is expected to be sidelined for between six to eight weeks.

Fortunately for the lock, who has had his fair share of injury setbacks in recent seasons, he doesn’t require surgery on his latest setback.

Coach John Dobson is also convinced that in Adre Smith, they have an able like-for-like replacement ahead of their trip to Durban.

LIKE FOR LIKE: Adre Smith

Asked if he is happy with his reserves in the second row, Dobson says: “Very much - which wasn’t the case at the start of the URC and certainly not in the Currie Cup when Ernst [van Rhyn] and Johan [du Toit] were our locks in the semifinal.

“In a way we’re quite blessed, because in my mind Adre Smith is a very similar player to Salmaan. “Both are capable of running lineouts, both a body-movers, they can steal, they carry well… they are very similar, so it’s like for like.

“I’m very excited for Adre that he gets this opportunity, we think he is going to be a special player for the future.”

Dobson, who will name his side for the clash tomorrow, is expected to keep changes to the starting XV to a minimum against a Sharks team loaded with Springboks.

BACK UP: Stormers mentor John Dobson

Heading into the clash, the Stormers are currently in 12th place on the log after two wins in six outings, with the Sharks two points and two places above them after three wins from six.

