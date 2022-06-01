Stormers lock Salmaan Moerat says he is hungrier than ever before for success after returning from a long spell on the sidelines. The 24-year-old spent a lang tydjie out injured last year when he suffered a neck injury. The plan was to hit the ground running in 2022, but then he went down with a knee ailment at the start of the year.

In-between, the hard-hitting lock has also suffered some other injuries that have slowed down his progress at senior level. But gearing up for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship quarterfinal match against Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium, Moerat says: “I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. Injuries give you a certain perspective of the game. CONFIDENCE: Coach John Dobson “You are a lot more grateful when on the field. At the same time, it made me a lot hungrier.

“On a personal note, it’s not so much about having to prove a point, but to re-establish myself again. It makes me hungrier.” Moerat says it’s a lot easier being on the field than in the stands and therefore he believes the Stormers will need every single fan they can get at the stadium on Saturday. He adds: “Crowds play a massive role in the success of a team. Watching games from the side - it’s a lot easier playing than watching from the side. Having watched a few games from the stands, the atmosphere was outstanding. I think back to the Bulls game, it was really good to watch.”