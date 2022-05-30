It was joy for Cape Town City this weekend after their qualification for next season’s Caf Champions League was confirmed.
But it was hartseer for iKapa rivals Stellenbosch as their African dream ended.
Hi @CAFCLCC 🌍![CDATA[]]>👋 pic.twitter.com/IBh0kh9G35— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 27, 2022
With City finishing their PSL campaign in second place with 49 points and Stellies two points behind them in third last weekend, they faced an anxious wait as rivals Royal AM and Orlando Pirates looked to chase them down in rescheduled fixtures this weekend.
Friday night’s 2-2 draw Royal AM and Pirates was celebrated at Hartleyvale, as it meant that City’s rivals KZN finished with 47 points, with Bucs on 44 points – qualifying Eric Tinklers’ Citizens for the Champions League for the first time in their history.
Destination: CAF Champions League🤩— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 28, 2022
Cape Town City have officially qualified for 2022/23 CAF Champions League. Our highest finish since the club’s inception.
What a season! What a ride! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1UsQAi6aeD
Meanwhile, it was pain for Steve Barker’s Stellies, who were leapfrogged by Royal AM thanks to a superior goal difference of three.
Royal AM’s place in Africa, meanwhile, is also still under threat from Pirates who need to beat SuperSport United by five goals or more in the final clash of the season tonight at 6pm to take third place.
TEAM P W D L F A Pts
1 Sundowns 30 19 8 3 56 20 65
2 CT City 30 12 13 5 32 24 49
3 Royal AM 30 12 11 7 43 31 47
4 Stellies 30 11 14 5 32 23 47
5 Chiefs 30 13 8 9 34 26 47
6 Pirates 29 10 14 5 34 26 44
7 AmaZulu 30 8 17 5 24 22 41
8 G. Arrows 30 9 13 8 35 40 40
9 SuperSport 29 9 10 10 34 32
10 Gallants 30 7 13 10 22 28 34
11 Sekhukhune 30 8 9 13 21 24 33
12 Maritzburg 30 7 10 13 22 33 31
13 TS Galaxy 30 7 9 14 22 38 30
14 Chippa 30 5 14 11 22 34 29
15 Swallows 30 4 14 12 22 36 26
16 Baroka 30 6 7 17 22 40 25