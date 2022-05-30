But it was hartseer for iKapa rivals Stellenbosch as their African dream ended.

It was joy for Cape Town City this weekend after their qualification for next season’s Caf Champions League was confirmed.

With City finishing their PSL campaign in second place with 49 points and Stellies two points behind them in third last weekend, they faced an anxious wait as rivals Royal AM and Orlando Pirates looked to chase them down in rescheduled fixtures this weekend.

Friday night’s 2-2 draw Royal AM and Pirates was celebrated at Hartleyvale, as it meant that City’s rivals KZN finished with 47 points, with Bucs on 44 points – qualifying Eric Tinklers’ Citizens for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Destination: CAF Champions League



Cape Town City have officially qualified for 2022/23 CAF Champions League. Our highest finish since the club's inception.



What a season! What a ride!

Meanwhile, it was pain for Steve Barker’s Stellies, who were leapfrogged by Royal AM thanks to a superior goal difference of three.