South Africa’s latest quest for ICC World Cup gold begins at 10am on Monday, when the Proteas square off with fellow Africans Zimbabwe at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart. Squaring off in Group 2, which also includes India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands, both teams know they have to hit the ground running if they are going to finish in the top two to make the semis.

Zimbabwe has already had good competitive action in Australia, finishing at the top of their Group B Super 12 qualifying pool, beating Ireland and Scotland in the process. Led by opening batsman Craig Ervine, Zimbabwe’s biggest threat will come from 36-year-old Pakistan-born allrounder Sikandar Raza, who boasts scores of 82, 14 and 40 in their qualifiers, while also taking four wickets to boot. GEVAAR: Zim’s Sikandar Raza Proteas captain Temba Bavuma knows Zimbabwe won’t be a walk in the park and says: “As a South African, I am happy that a fellow African country made it through [to the Super 12s].

“They had good performances to make it to that point and we are excited and looking forward to the clash – they are definitely not a side to be taken lightly.” Bavuma enters the tournament under pressure because of his dip in form and not having played cricket of late because of illness. But he says: “The element of pressure is not unique to me. All players have to deal with that pressure – it comes in different forms. Being captain it’s a lot more blown-up, all eyes are on you...