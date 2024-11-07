Powerlifter Haroun Pietersen has done it again, this time winning the coveted Africa Powerlifting title. The 37-year-old has also set a new benchmark as a four-time record holder, even breaking one of his own records set at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship just last month.

Haroun, who is originally from Mitchells Plain, has been moving mountains with his impressive skills in an array of powerlifting competitions. Just two weeks before being crowned the Africa Powerlifting Champion, he also brought home the gold for Mzansi at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships. In the latest competition, Haroun lifted a hewige combined total of 792.5 kg.

Prize: Haroun shows medal. Picture: supplied An ecstatic Haroun says: “Africa Champs was a special one. “We had an all-South African battle to get the best lifter trophy. What a way to finish off the year. “Now the prep for next year, to do even bigger things, begins.”

Pietersen also received good news just minutes before his interview with Daily Voice yesterday. He reveals: “I got nominated for the World Games in China next year. This is like the Olympics of Powerlifting, it gets televised and you get to compete against the world's best. “When I received the news, I literally got goosebumps, just to think of how far I’ve made it!”

His ultimate goal was to get his South African colours. Powerlifter Haroun Pietersen has done it again, this time winning the coveted Africa Powerlifting title. picture supplied The spiertier adds: “It was just a phenomenal year, I was telling my coach, the goal was to achieve SA colours and in the first competition. “I not only received colours but grew to take part in four international competitions and came home with silver and gold.

“Now I am a champion and record holder. It's really overwhelming and it still hasn't really sunk in - just that thought that me, this guy from the Plain, is the Africa champion, is absolutely massive. “Myself and my friend Isaac were saying, we are from the bottom of Africa, sitting on top of the food chain in this sport. It’s just wow. “What makes me even more proud is that my family name has been engraved into the history of this country, continent and the world as one of the strongest families in history.”