The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is already facing a Covid-19 crisis as the tournament kicked off last night, with Burkina Faso making a formal complaint to organisers, the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

With five players ruled out of last night’s opening game against hosts Cameroon, captain Bertrand Traore has called the situation a “scandal” and demanded answers from Caf around the organisation of the testing regime.

He explains: “I believe this is a scandal.

“We cannot be told on the eve of the match that we have Covid-19 cases among the players when some of them are our best players.

KWAAD: Bertrand Traore

“This is unacceptable. Why did they not conduct PCR tests instead? They should have told us this beforehand. The officials and the authorities really need to rethink this organisation so that we can be sure that players won’t be told 24 hours beforehand that they can’t play.”

According to Caf’s rules for the tournament, which was released on Saturday, a team only needs 11 Covid-negative players.

Matches will go ahead even if a team doesn’t have a goalie, with an outfield player then required to take the gloves.

Burkina Faso, meanwhile, isn’t the only team being crippled by the virus, with Senegal star centreback Kalidou Koulibaly ruled out of today’s 3pm clash with Zimbabwe, while an undisclosed member of the Morocco squad to face Ghana’s Black Stars in a 6pm kickoff has also be sidelined.

Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also tested positive and will miss the 9pm clash with the Comores.

TODAY’S AFCON ACTION

Senegal v Zimbabwe (3pm), Morocco v Ghana (6pm), Guinea v Malawi (6pm), Comoros v Gabon (9pm)

[email protected]