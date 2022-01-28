Egypt expect another massive test in their 6pm Afcon quarterfinal against Morocco on Sunday after booking passage to the final eight with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Ivory Coast.

After a goalless 120 minutes, Mo Salah scored the winning spotkick on Wednesday night after Eric Bailly’s was saved.

Pharaohs boss Carlos Quieroz says: “People are not satisfied with good performance only, they want more, so we have to prepare well for Morocco, who we certainly respect.

“We are in an tournament, not a trip to the garden.”

Their match-up will be followed at 9pm by Senegal, who could be without Sadio Mane because of concussion, looking to avoid a shock exit against Equatorial Guinea, who dumped Mali out 6-5 in a shootout on Wednesday.

The final-eight matches kick off tomorrow at 6pm when hosts Cameroon look to silence surprise package The Gambia, before Burkina Faso and Tunisia clash at 9pm.

[email protected]