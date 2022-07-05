The Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to be held in June and July next year in Ivory Coast has been pushed back to January-February 2024 in a bid to avoid the rainy season.
Patrice Motsepe, head of the African football confederation (CAF) says the body doesn’t want to take the risk of staging the tournament “under a deluge”.
Speaking at a CAF executive committee meeting in Morocco, playing host to the women’s Cup of Nations, Motsepe says: “We cannot take that risk.
“January is not the ideal time because European clubs are not keen to release some of their best players.
“As it is now we really have no choice, it’s the only time we have in terms of developing and growing African football.”
In a further announcement, a statement on Caf’s website reads: “Patrice Motsepe announced that the Executive Committee has resolved that the African Super League will kick off in August 2023 and will be launched in Tanzania in August 2022.
“Details, including the official name, will be unveiled at the launch event.
“The competition will breathe new life into African club competition. Winners and participants of the inaugural African Super League will receive significant prize monies and the proceeds from the tournament will include substantial solidarity payments to all 54 CAF Member Associations.”