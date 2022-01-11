Cameroon coach Toni Conceicao believes the butterflies in his players’ stomachs would have settled a bit after Sunday night’s 2-1 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) win over Burkina Faso.

Hosting the tournament for the first time in 50 years, Conceicao’s manne are under pressure from their country to do well.

And after Gustavo Sangare gave the visitors the lead in the 24th-minute, they began to stress even more.

But captain Vincent Aboubaker scored from the penalty spot twice to give them the lead in Group A - ahead of Cape Verde, who beat Ethiopia 1-0 in the other pool match.

A relieved Conceicao says: “I was a little scared [when Burkina Faso took the lead] but, sincerely, I had confidence in my players.

“We knew playing at home in the first game was a bit stressful, a psychological burden on the players, but they reacted and it got us into the game.

“Our team has shown its ability to react. We didn't play a great game, but the main thing is to have won”

