Virat Kohli shocked Indian cricket on Saturday by abruptly resigning as the national side’s Test captain, after their 2-1 series defeat to South Africa.

The 33-year-old, India’s most successful test captain, took to Twitter to announce his decision a day after they were beaten by seven wickets in the series decider at Newlands.

Kohli writes: “It’s been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction.

“I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there.

“Everything has come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief.”

The feisty top order batsman has had a difficult relationship with the Indian cricket board (BCCI) since stepping down as the Twenty20 captain after last year's World Cup.

That cost him the one-day captaincy as well.

A tough one to take. Thank you to all the fans for your support 🇮![CDATA[]]>🇳![CDATA[]]>🙏![CDATA[]]>🏻 pic.twitter.com/24wyhnhdyW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 14, 2022

India will look to bounce back in the ODI series against South Africa, starting with the first of three matches at Boland Park on Wednesday.

[email protected]