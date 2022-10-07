The Premier League’s newest hotshot, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, can end the Southampton career of one of the league’s longest-serving coaches at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday at 4pm. Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is currently the fourth-longest serving manager in the league –behind Friday’s opposite number Pep Guardiola, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Brentford’s Thomas Frank.

TOUGH: Hasenhuttl And with the club apparently looking to sack him after four years in charge and currently on a three-match losing streak, with seven points from eight games leaving them in 16th on the table, he is facing a man who is described as “not human” by teammate Jack Grealish. After scoring a double in their 5-0 Champions League drubbing of Copenhagen on Wednesday, Grealish says: “Their goalkeeper said to me after one of his goals, he’s not human! I was like, I know.” Haaland is indeed in the beast mode, with 19 goals in all 11 matches in all competitions this season.