The Premier League’s newest hotshot, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, can end the Southampton career of one of the league’s longest-serving coaches at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday at 4pm.
Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is currently the fourth-longest serving manager in the league –behind Friday’s opposite number Pep Guardiola, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Brentford’s Thomas Frank.
And with the club apparently looking to sack him after four years in charge and currently on a three-match losing streak, with seven points from eight games leaving them in 16th on the table, he is facing a man who is described as “not human” by teammate Jack Grealish.
After scoring a double in their 5-0 Champions League drubbing of Copenhagen on Wednesday, Grealish says: “Their goalkeeper said to me after one of his goals, he’s not human! I was like, I know.”
Haaland is indeed in the beast mode, with 19 goals in all 11 matches in all competitions this season.
A total of 14 of them came in the Premier League in only eight games.
And if he continues in that vein on the weekend, it could be tickets for coach Hasenhuttl.