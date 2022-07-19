The Springboks are playing a waiting game for injured stars Duane Vermeulen and Cobus Reinach to return to their setup ahead of the Rugby Championship. Kicking off their southern hemisphere campaign against New Zealand at the Mbombela Stadium on August 6, South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber says they are still not sure whether No.8 Vermeulen, or Thor as he’s known, and scrumhalf Cobus Reinach will be part of the squad.

IN REHAB: Bok Cobus Reinach Both missed the Springboks’ 2-1 series win over Wales, with injuries. Vermeulen, 36, underwent knee surgery in June, while Reinach, 32, also went under the knife in late April for a dislocated shoulder. Following their 30-14 win over Wales in the deciding Test in Cape Town, coach Nienaber revealed: “We’ll assess all the injuries in the next couple of days. The selectors will sit and have a discussion around the plan going forward into Rugby Championship.

CONCERNS: Jacques Nienaber “Cobus [Reinach] needs to pass exit medical from [French club] Montpellier, Duane Vermeulen [as well at Irish club Ulster]. “A lot of guys are busy with rehab…” Of their readiness for the All Blacks, who lost their series to Ireland 2-1, Nienaber adds: “There’s a lot to build on, it wasn’t the polished performance against Wales.