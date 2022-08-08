It was a swak start for the Kaapse PSL sides this weekend with Cape Town City losing on the opening day and Stellenbosch settling for a draw at Marumo Gallants on Saturday. The Citizens lost 2-0 to champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.

Having been hit by injuries to his backline stars, with Taariq Fielies only fit enough to start on the bench with skipper Thami Mkhize ruled out in midweek and Nathan Fasika joining him ahead of the game, coach Eric Tinkler’s manne were on the back foot from the start. SQUARE: Gallants and Stellies The makeshift defence of Craig Martin, Thato Mokeke, Keanu Cupido and debutant Marc van Heerden put up a valiant fight, but Downs broke through with two goals inside two minutes after the hour. Aubrey Modiba fired a 61st-minute freekick before Themba Zwane beat goalkeeper Hugo Marquez to a long ball in behind the defence in the 63rd to take the points.

And coach Tinker says: “I’m very proud of the back four. They did very well, considering. “Overall I don’t think we deserved to collect all three points today, but we fight on and go to the next game.” Stellies, meanwhile, dominated the opening half in Limpopo, but couldn’t capitalise and had to settle for a 0-0.