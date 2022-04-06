After shooting down PSG’s big names in the Champions League last-16, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is now taking aim at champs Chelsea.

Benzema stunned PSG with a hattrick in the second half of the second leg of their last-16 clash to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

And after having their Euro run ended in last year’s semifinals against eventual winners the Blues, Benzema reckons the champions have no advantage - even though they are playing at home.

With Thomas Tuchel’s manne limping to the 9pm quarterfinal first leg at Stamford Bridge after a shock 4-1 defeat to Brentford at the weekend, the French striker is ready to pounce.

GEES BOOST: Thomas Tuchel

Asked who holds the edge heading into the clash, Benzema says: “There is no favourite.

“Look at our matches against Paris St Germain: we were the favourites in the first leg, maybe.

“And in the second leg, PSG became huge favourites.

“So that means nothing. Chelsea are a very good team and we will go there looking to get a good result.”

Meanwhile, Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will staan man alleen as an ex-Blue, with attacker Eden Hazard making the touring party and coach Carlo Ancelotti facing a late Covid-19 test to join up with the team tomorrow.

And the Belgian says: “I hope it’s a happy return to Stamford Bridge.

“We’re now rivals. They’ll want to win and the same goes for me too and so I’m not expecting any applause from the fans. I hope that they don’t boo me.”

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, though, wants his fans to be vocal in the clash, saying: “We need a better atmosphere against Real Madrid. In the first half [against Brentford], it felt a bit like a friendly match.”

With their title on the line, Blues midfielder N’Golo Kante and his teammates will look for a repeat of last year’s 2-0 win at the same ground in the first leg of their semifinal showdown.

[email protected]