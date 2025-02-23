BLOEMFONTEIN’S Knights gave Western Province a proper pak slae in the One-Day Cup on Saturday, giving the Kaapenaars a helse 157-run loesing. It was the Knights’ tail-end that bliksemed the lus out of the defending champions, with Dian Forrester klapping five sixes and four fours to score an unbeaten 113 off 99 balls after coming in at No 6.

His knock, coupled with a 40 from No 8 Malusi Sibotho and 41 from No 9 Tiaan van Vuuren helped the Knights to 311/6 after they decided to bat first at Mangaung Oval. Province’s batters then proved to be no match for Van Vuuren as he claimed 3/16 to help bowl them out for 154. TOP MAN: George Linde George Linde (37) and Kyle Simmonds (35 not out) were the only two batters to cross the 30 mark, as WP slumped to their second loss in three matches.

Meanwhile at St George’s Park, spinners Imran Manack and Shaun von Berg played key roles with the bat to help Boland chase down 198 against the Warriors on Saturday. After winning the toss and bowling, the visiting bowlers responded well by limiting their hosts to under 200 in 43.4 overs. Ayabulela Gqamane was the pick of the bowlers with 3/24, while there were doubles for Manack (2/48), Lehan Botha (2/28) and Akhona Mnyaka (2/32).