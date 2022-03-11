Caf Champions League hopefuls Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu are both out to take control of their respective groups at the weekend.

Downs face a massive Group A test against ex-coach Pitso Mosimane’s holders Al-Ahly at FNB Stadium at 6pm tomorrow, looking to stretch their three-point lead at the top of the log.

Brazilians co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes the clash could define their season, saying: We are heading into a very tough encounter.

“It’s a game that has so much insight and a game that can determine our season.”

"It is also a game of consequence as both Al Ahly and ourselves are looking for a result that can maybe get us into the quarterfinals.”

For Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu, a trip to Algeria’s ES Setif awaits at 9pm.

Having beaten the north Africans 1-0 in their first group encounter, Usuthu can build a six-point cushion in second place with victory and all but book their place in the last eight.

