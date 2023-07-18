Manchester United’s Red Devils will be a new gedaante when the new Premier League season kicks off next month, with the club set to take the field against Wolves on August 14 with new number ones. With goalkeeper David de Gea gone, reports in the UK suggest that coach Erik ten Hag is close to wrapping up a deal for Inter Milan shotstopper Andre Onana to be their new No.1.

LEADER: Bruno Fernandes According to Sky Sports, the Cameroon goalkeeper is set to sign a five-year contract in a deal that could rise to £50m. While there will be a new player wearing the No.1 jersey, there will also be a new leader at the club after Harry Maguire confirmed on Sunday night that he is no longer the first to exit the tunnel at Old Trafford. OUT OF FAVOUR: Harry Maguire After meetings with Ten Hag, Maguire tweeted: “After discussions with the manager, he has informed me he is changing captain.