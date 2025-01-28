MANCHESTER City have reached do-or-die territory in the Champions League earlier than expected ahead of what Pep Guardiola has described as a “final” against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

City have disproved the suggestion a new format to Europe’s top club competition would remove any jeopardy for the top clubs as Guardiola stares down the barrel of failing to make the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in his career.

The English champions have endured a torrid season both in their Premier League title defence and on the continent.

Deeper problems at the heart of City’s struggles were exposed last week as Paris Saint-Germain roared back from 2-0 down to inflict a damaging 4-2 defeat on the 2023 champions.