BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM
MANCHESTER City have reached do-or-die territory in the Champions League earlier than expected ahead of what Pep Guardiola has described as a “final” against Club Brugge on Wednesday.
City have disproved the suggestion a new format to Europe’s top club competition would remove any jeopardy for the top clubs as Guardiola stares down the barrel of failing to make the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in his career.
The English champions have endured a torrid season both in their Premier League title defence and on the continent.
Deeper problems at the heart of City’s struggles were exposed last week as Paris Saint-Germain roared back from 2-0 down to inflict a damaging 4-2 defeat on the 2023 champions.
More than £120 million (R2.8 billion) has already been splashed on Egypt forward Omar Marmoush and young defenders Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov.
However, that trio will not be able to help against Belgian champions Brugge, who have not lost in 21 games in all competitions, as they are not eligible for this stage of the Champions League.
And Guardiola says: “I expect a tough game. When a team is unbeaten... it’s because they are good.
“It’s a final for both of us, especially for us.”
Prem holders City sit 25th in the 36-team table and must finish in the top 24 to avoid elimination.