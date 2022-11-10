The challenge may be even greater for Jos Buttler’s team, with express paceman Mark Wood joining number three batsman Dawid Malan as an injury doubt for the clash at Adelaide Oval.

England’s bowlers have helped cover for their batting teammates’ patchy T20 World Cup and will now face their biggest test against the firepower of India in Thursday’s semifinal at the Adelaide Oval at 10am.

Barring a solid win over fellow semifinalists New Zealand, England’s trip to the last four has been a rocky one with a shock loss to Ireland, a washout against Australia and unimpressive wins over Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

With Wood, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes leading their charge with ball in hand, they may have their hands full against India's heavy hitters, with a rejuvenated Virat Kohli and the marauding Suryakumar Yadav in ominous form.

Gevaarlink: Kohli

The battle at the death is likely to be important in the teams’ first meeting in the tournament’s knockout rounds given England’s bowlers and India’s batters have been standouts in the final overs.