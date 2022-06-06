Stormers coach John Dobson will druk op veteran inside centre Juan de Jongh’s nommer to ease his midfield crisis ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship semifinal clash with Ulster. Dobson’s Stormers booked their place in the final four with a 28-17 win over Scotland’s Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

But the victory didn’t come without cost, with inside centre Rikus Pretorius having left the field in the fourth minute with a leg injury. Pretorius was already a replacement for Damian Willemse, who was ruled out of the match last week because of an arm injury, in the No.12 jumper. INJURY: Rikus Pretorius Sacha Mngomezulu, 20, replaced Pretorius in the fourth minute to make his Stormers debut.

But with Dan du Plessis also still on the road to recovery after concussion issues, it’s De Jongh that is expected to front up against Munster at Cape Town Stadium this week. Dobson says of his midfield conundrum: “Damian [Willemse’s] initial assessment confirmed he could be out for six weeks, but we will get him re-scanned. He is really keen to play, but I can’t see that happening. “Rikus [Pretorius], it looks serious. The doctors thought it was a broken tibia… I’m sure he won’t be available [for the match against Ulster].

“Also Juan [de Jongh] had a good game last night [for Western Province in their 43-41 defeat to Griquas in the Currie Cup].” He adds of Du Plessis: “He’s back running around at training, but he’s been out too long… “Juan de Jongh is the obvious guy.”