Former Stellenberg High School ace Ricardo Duarttee was the talk of the town on his Blitzboks debut at the Dubai Sevens last weekend.

After selling his car at the start of the year to fund his dream of joining the South African Sevens Academy, the 24 -year-old had a jol in Dubai where he scored four tries as the Blitzboks won their 10th desert tournament and fourth in a row.