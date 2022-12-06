Former Stellenberg High School ace Ricardo Duarttee was the talk of the town on his Blitzboks debut at the Dubai Sevens last weekend.
After selling his car at the start of the year to fund his dream of joining the South African Sevens Academy, the 24 -year-old had a jol in Dubai where he scored four tries as the Blitzboks won their 10th desert tournament and fourth in a row.
What a way to finish the half. Shakes Soyizwapi intercepts an Irish pass and race all of 70 meters to score. Duarttee kicks a third conversion. 21-0. pic.twitter.com/Nf9cRWnpBO— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) December 3, 2022
This week, Duarttee and his teammates return home for the Cape Town Sevens.
And he can’t wait, saying of his performances in Dubai: “I had free reign almost, coach Stix [Sandile Ngcobo] told me to go out there and enjoy myself, but not to forget the basics.
“I did just that.
“There was no pressure because of what the coach told me. I know it’s going to become tougher from here on in, but I will also get better the more I play. I’m so thankful for this opportunity. Now Cape Town awaits.”