Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani says he would love to see blindside flanker Hacjivah Dayimani in the Green and Gold, but he doesn’t think he fits the Springbok mould. South Africa have a habit of playing an extra lock or lock-converts at N.7 - think Pieter-Steph du Toit and Franco Mostert.

Dayimani, 25, plays more like a winger than a lock and will more likely make the most metres in the team than make the most tackles on a weekly basis - like we’ve seen from Du Toit and Mostert. Convert: Pieter-Steph du Toit Asked why Dayimani has not yet made the step up to the national team, Hlungwani says: “You have to look at the way the Springboks play and the particular seven they like. Maybe a different time or a different opponent he might come into consideration. If you look at the Springbok seven flanker, they are pretty much a similar player. “I would love for him [Dayimani] to get an opportunity in the near future and it’s something he will continue to work hard on, but the Bok seven has a particular look…”

Supportive: Rito Hlungwani Dayimani is of course equally at home at the back of the scrum in the No.8 jersey and it’s here where he starred for the Stormers in their Champions Cup win over London Irish last week. With Deon Fourie on and Wille Engelbrecht on the sides of the scrum, Dayimani is exactly what the Stormers need in their loosetrio. Hlungwani explains: “[Our loosetrio], it was quite an impressive performance from them [against London Irish].

“They bring different skill sets to the table. Willie [Engelbrecht] is very physical, a good tackler, very direct and Hacjivah Dayimani can make magic happen any time. He can create something out of nothing. “It’s a good plan to have those two and Deon Fourie who plays to the ball, if you’re half a second late to claim the ball, he will poach it.” The Stormers are gearing up to face the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.