This weekend is all about celebrating the klopse culture. The oldest team, the Fabulous Woodstock Starlites, is still going strong, and was founded by Ebrahim Ismail.

After he passed on, it was taken over by Jamaaloedien Jummat, aka Boeta Dienie, the legend. He passed on just over 10 years ago and now it is with a different Ebrahim Ismail, with the assistance of Boeta Dienie’s son Clint “Kef” Bowers and Allie Lippert, who serves as treasurer. The team has taken a stand and decided to celebrate, while making a difference. The team has promised to pledge a percentage of its earnings to the people of Palestine.

While this team has produced many talented artists who are seen as legends or household names, they were all once part of the Fabulous Woodstock Starlites. VETS: Woodstock Starlites members I was eight years old when I performed at the stadium for the first time and it was also for Fabulous Woodstock Starlites. I won a first-prize trophy for the Juvenile Sentimental. Cape entertainers like Nur Abrahams, brothers Emo and Loukmaan Adams and many more have all performed for this evergreen team.

Over the years this troupe has won first prize at more than 18 carnivals and has never taken a break. Not once have they stopped blowing the trumpet, fluitjie, beating the Ghoema drum or the tammerientjie. These instruments were also a means of keeping children away from the corners of Cornwall and Gympie Street in Woodstock. From this klopse team comes a thikr jamaah, a hifth school (memorising the Qur’an) and currently, they are also involved in hajj and umrah classes on a Tuesday night at Vanguard Madrassa, which starts immediately after the maghrieb prayer.

This is free, and anyone and everyone is welcome to join. To celebrate this legacy, the Fabulous Woodstock Starlites will celebrate their 50th anniversary in style. It will take place at the Darul Islam Islamic High School hall and will feature some of the Cape’s favourite artists, from Protégé and Shadley Schroeder to many others who will lend their voices to the appreciation of the troupe.