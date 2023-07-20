If you’re interested in working in the Middle East, now is your chance to make it happen. With the unemployment rate at an all-time high in South Africa this is the perfect opportunity for our young people to realise their true potential. Carina and Justin Camilleri are heading this initiative to help all South Africans find work in the UAE, Qatar and more.

The hospitality industry is flourishing on the other side of the world and if you have any experience, you can make this opportunity work for you. They’re looking for passionate chefs, bubbly waiters and waitresses, bartenders, hostesses, professional receptionists and more. On Nelson Mandela Day this week, I was invited to share a word on working abroad and as a guest speaker at the open recruitment day which was hosted in Bantry Bay, we saw our youth taking advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime offer.

Students who are fortunate enough to afford the expensive tertiary education these days will know how difficult it is to get into the hospitality industry. This opportunity is there for those who would like to achieve more but aren’t able to afford the whole process. This initiative is to help our youth on the Cape Flats reach their dreams without the hefty price tags.

HUGE CHANCE: Hospitality students listen attentively to what exactly the Middle East has to offer In fact it’s a free opportunity which will place our future generation on the right track. No agency fees are charged. Carina says: “With over 25 years of experience placing South Africans on international platforms, we’ve seen them grow in their careers and become successful and dynamic individuals. “The clients abroad make it so easy for our people by paying for their visas and flights which can hurt the pocket, at the same time, they make sure our people are accommodated in shared accommodation, their three meals and transport are also paid for by the company, so our people have very little to worry about, which enables them to sustain their families in SA and save for their future.”

She adds: “All of what is offered comes in a very safe and friendly environment and allows people who have never travelled before to see the world through different eyes.” Justin stated: “As Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela said, don’t fear change, change fear. “We look forward to engaging with all of you and we hope to start a new long-lasting relationship with all of you.