The huge fuel price increase on March 1 is going to hit harder than most expect. Many South Africans incorrectly believe that the increase at petrol stations is where they will feel it the most.

With the drastic increase in fuel prices last week it will cost on average R60 more to fill up a 50-litre tank. If you fill up four times a month, you are looking at around R250 extra added to your monthly fuel bill, and R500 per month if you have two vehicles. But that isn’t where it is going to affect us the most.

Because when the fuel price rises this drastically, it affects everything in the production and economic cycle. IT’S GETTING WORSE: Petrol price increase. Let’s look at the price of sugar for example. Sugarcane growers are extremely dependent on diesel on their farms. They use it in their bakkies and tractors and also need it to transport crops to the sugar mills.

Data shows that within a year, some farmers’ diesel expenditure has nearly doubled. Obviously, this increase will filter down to us. And the very same with every other product.

Coupled with how much time and money businesses are losing because of load shedding, the huge increases in how much we pay for basic necessities like transport and food are to be expected, and I am left to wonder just how ordinary South Africans are supposed to cope. The food poverty line is R663/m. ISSUE: Food prices negatively affected by rising fuel costs. There are some scary statistics, which shows that 13.8 million South Africans are living below the food poverty line, and nearly 20 million South Africans go hungry every night.

Not forgetting the millions of people who are unemployed, and the millions more living off social grants. How are the people who fall into these categories supposed to survive? When we look at those who are lucky enough to have a job, things don’t seem much better.

Despite the recent increase in the national minimum wage, South Africans will continue to struggle to feed their families according to Mervyn Abrahams, programme coordinator, Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD). SCARY: Millions live below poverty line. According to a recent article by IOL, the February 2023 Household Affordability Index by PMBEJD, calculates that a Pietermaritzburg family of four would not have enough money left over to buy food after taking care of other costs, including transport and electricity. A person who gets paid the national minimum wage will have 60% of their salary used up taking care of transport and electricity costs (R2227.50/R3710.40).

The balance left over to buy food is just R1482.90. Divide R1482.90 between four people, and each person will only have R370.72 for food, which is 44% below the food poverty line of R663. Abrahams reiterated that people are still going to struggle because the national minimum wage is not enough to solve debt and poverty.

While there was only a slight increase of R10.91 (0.2%) making the average cost of a household basket R4928.34 for February, the only way to solve the problems that people are facing to put food on their tables is to increase the national minimum wage. How does it make sense that the average household food basket costs nearly R5 000, but millions of South Africans have to live their entire lives off far less than that? Homeowners who are paying a bond have been hit hard with rising interest rates over these past few months.

Some bond repayments have increased by thousands of rands. We are likely to see a further increase in interest rates over the next few months, and with the fuel hikes and the Eskom tariff increase of 18.65% coming on April 1, consumers who can still tighten their belts a little more, will have to do so, as salary increases are simply not keeping up with the rising cost of living. They will have to:

1. Differentiate their wants from their needs; 2. Stop all unnecessary spending; 3. Get their heads out of the sand and acknowledge their debt;

4. Become proactive in getting their debt under control; 5. Use loyalty rewards points and vouchers; 6. Get their petrol consumption calculations right;

7. Draw up a budget and try to stick to it as best they can. My concern is truly for those who can’t cut down any further. What are they going to do to survive? How is a cabinet reshuffle going to better their lives?