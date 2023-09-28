Recovery Walk Cape Town is taking recovery to the streets of Mitchells Plain. The residents are all uniting once again for the ninth year to celebrate recovery from addiction and mental illness in all its different forms.

The volunteers are strongly challenging the stigma that shame and silence many addicts. This year promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Seldom are events organised that focus primarily on supporting and enhancing our mental health. The recovery walk provides a platform for being open about our mental health concerns and our recovery. Join them for a day filled with unity like you’ve never seen before. POPULAR: Previous Recovery Walk event.Picture supplied September is international recovery month and this year again they are based at Lentegeur Psychiatric Hospital in Mitchells Plain. All sort of recovery activities will be on offer at the main hall; if you have a story to share, or if you’d like to have a stall or even just volunteer the details are provided below.

The year’s event will be a rallying cry to emphasise the importance of community and the role community can play in understanding mental illness, including addictions. The goal here is to raise awareness, eliminate stigma and promote the resources necessary for sustained recovery. There is always help for anything you may be going through. Counter the shame that is rife in your community. Wear something purple – this is the global colour for recovery. Bring your musical instruments, whistles, drums, posters and banners.

Make sure you tell your family, friends and your health care professionals – all are welcome. Guests are expected to arrive from 9.30am and for those with cars, there is secure parking. Motivational speaker, health care professionals and others will all be there to inspire and uplift families.

This event is scheduled to take place on Saturday 30 September and is free to the public. By 11.30am everyone will take to the streets of Mitchells Plain for the recovery walk. One of the volunteers, Pearl Nel, says: Our aim is to create an event that celebrates recovery from addiction to alcohol and other drugs, and mental illness, to show that we do recover and to honour the many pathways to recovery. “We support open recovery. We support inclusive clean and sober events.