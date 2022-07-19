Mandela Day is celebrated this week, and I really wish we could have jailed 67 corrupt politicians and government officials to celebrate this day. Instead, we mark these milestones with rising costs of living, load shedding and crime.

Last week I nearly died because of load shedding. The switch on my electric blanket “blew up” when the electricity went on after load shedding. I just saw sparks and smoke! I could easily have died simply from the fright of it all. Sadly, many have not been as lucky as I was. Some people have lost their possessions and even their lives in this crazy time. It seems like there have been several instances where fires have broken out in homes because of power cuts.

Charnel Hattingh, head of marketing and communication at Fidelity ADT, said that in one instance, a resident was cooking when the power went off. ADVISE: Charnel Hattingh She then went to the shops and while she was out, the power came back on. She had accidentally left the stove on and a fire broke out as a result of the food burning.

In another instance, a resident was running a generator in an outside shed. Because the generator was running for an extended period, heat built up in the shed and it caught fire. “We have other reports of people forgetting to turn off electrical items like hair dryers, stoves, heaters, curling irons and so on during load shedding. When the power returns, these items switch back on and can cause serious damage as they overheat,” Hattingh said. We can moan and groan about the government, SOEs, incompetence and corruption all we want – but it probably won’t make a difference.

Realistically, we will still be sitting in the dark for a long time to come. Retailers all now seem to be jumping on the “back-up power” bandwagon, and this will see an increase in the price of inverters, solar panels, batteries, etc. Whilst these may be considered solutions for some – there are many people who simply don’t have the spare R2000 to R20 000 lying around.

Some South Africans are spending the largest part of their income on transport costs just to get to and from work. So it frustrates me when people come up with bright ideas to help with load shedding – but then these solutions cost a small fortune. Here are some practical, realistic and hopefully, affordable tips to better cope with this scourge of load shedding: