Mandela Day is celebrated this week, and I really wish we could have jailed 67 corrupt politicians and government officials to celebrate this day.
Instead, we mark these milestones with rising costs of living, load shedding and crime.
Last week I nearly died because of load shedding. The switch on my electric blanket “blew up” when the electricity went on after load shedding. I just saw sparks and smoke!
I could easily have died simply from the fright of it all. Sadly, many have not been as lucky as I was.
Some people have lost their possessions and even their lives in this crazy time. It seems like there have been several instances where fires have broken out in homes because of power cuts.
Charnel Hattingh, head of marketing and communication at Fidelity ADT, said that in one instance, a resident was cooking when the power went off.
She then went to the shops and while she was out, the power came back on.
She had accidentally left the stove on and a fire broke out as a result of the food burning.
In another instance, a resident was running a generator in an outside shed. Because the generator was running for an extended period, heat built up in the shed and it caught fire.
“We have other reports of people forgetting to turn off electrical items like hair dryers, stoves, heaters, curling irons and so on during load shedding. When the power returns, these items switch back on and can cause serious damage as they overheat,” Hattingh said.
We can moan and groan about the government, SOEs, incompetence and corruption all we want – but it probably won’t make a difference.
Realistically, we will still be sitting in the dark for a long time to come.
Retailers all now seem to be jumping on the “back-up power” bandwagon, and this will see an increase in the price of inverters, solar panels, batteries, etc.
Whilst these may be considered solutions for some – there are many people who simply don’t have the spare R2000 to R20 000 lying around.
Some South Africans are spending the largest part of their income on transport costs just to get to and from work.
So it frustrates me when people come up with bright ideas to help with load shedding – but then these solutions cost a small fortune.
Here are some practical, realistic and hopefully, affordable tips to better cope with this scourge of load shedding:
- Make sure you have candles and that the batteries and bulbs in torches and lamps are working.
- Try and always have some cash on hand, in case you need to make a purchase and the ATMs and card machines are offline.
- Invest in a gas tank and gas stove. Even when the power is on, it is much more cost-effective to cook on gas these days.
- Add more gas and data costs to your monthly household budget.
- Dish out food into smaller pots, so that they are easier and quicker to warm on the gas stove.
- Boil water and keep them in flasks.
- Fill some bottles and containers with water and freeze them. When the power goes out, these will act as ice-bricks to keep the food in your freezer from defrosting and going off. The same goes for some types of medications that need refrigeration.
- If you have a baby, sterilise their bottles before the lights go out.
- Invest in thermal covers like Wonderbags to keep food warm.
- If you have them, ensure you can bypass your automatic garage door mechanisms and security gates, so that you can manually open and close the doors. I forgot to do this once and couldn’t get out of the garage, and ended up having to use Uber because the car was stuck in the garage. Another cost I can attribute to Eskom!
- Make sure that at least one person in the house has enough data, so that the others can hotspot off them, if need be.
- A good quality battery pack can charge your cellphones to at least 50%.
- Regularly save your work on your computer. It can be a real train smash to lose work when the power goes out in the middle of a project.
- Just before load shedding hits, switch off your appliances. Flip the switch at the wall, and then wait until the power is fully restored again before you turn the power to appliances back on. Load shedding can damage appliances, which cost a small fortune to replace, or even just repair.
- If you have to walk home from taking public transport and it is already dark, and the street lights are off, it can make things even more dangerous. Get someone to collect you or walk you home from the bus stop, station or taxi rank.
- Homes are vulnerable to break-ins because alarm systems are often disrupted by load shedding. Ensure that your alarm and armed response unit is still activated during power outages by using a unit with battery back-up.
- Check with your insurance to find out which of your items are covered in case of damage during load shedding, so that there is no dispute afterwards.
As incredibly sad and angry as I am about the deterioration of our beautiful country, I want to be a part of the change to make it better. I think we should all strive for that.
