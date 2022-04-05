Fuel increases, electricity tariff increases and the ever-rising cost of food and other essentials are making it increasingly difficult for people to survive.

I therefore find myself wholeheartedly agreeing with the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) for slamming proposed wage increases for senior government officials in South Africa.

They have called it a “class war” against the country’s taxpayers and the poor.

Cosatu said: “Load shedding, the rising cost of living, corruption and a stagnant economy have all happened under the watch and leadership of all political office bearers.

“They do not deserve the packages they currently earn – let alone an increase in their salaries.”

That we are even considering giving senior government officials – who already have multi-million rand annual packages an increase – boggles my mind.

Are these people so out of touch with reality that they cannot see the struggles of those on the ground? Are they not aware of the effects of the rise in fuel prices and electricity tariffs?

Or do they know – and just don’t care? Sadly, I think it is the latter.

They just don’t care. If they did, they surely would be too embarrassed to be seeking increases.

While politicians just keep earning more, ordinary South Africans are living off grants and depend on loans from unscrupulous loan sharks to survive.

Last year we had the story of an oupa who took out a loan from a community loan shark for R500 and paid back R700.

Yet, the loan shark insisted on an additional R1650, and when he could not pay it, they damaged his home.

Now this particular situation may be excessive, but the truth is that there is no regulation of community loan sharks (mashonisas) and unregistered micro-lenders.

Yes, there are people to whom they lend money who end up not paying it back, but the exorbitant interest rates they charge make up for the small percentage of people who don’t pay.

How does it work?

Loans sharks typically offer small loans, usually R50 to R5000 – over a short term.

Their interest can range anywhere from R50 for every one hundred rand borrowed (50%) to R100 for every R100 borrowed (100%).

So you could end up paying back a R1000 for a R500 loan.

Pensioners and other Sassa grant beneficiaries often have to leave their Sassa cards and IDs as surety.

Whilst the government and SAPS tells us that this is illegal to do, we know that it happens all the time.

For those who have regular income and a good credit record, the following are the most conventional loans they may have access to with registered lenders:

Personal loan:

Payday loans:

Consolidation loans:

Vehicle finance:

Home loans:

Sadly, it seems like the rich get richer and the poor are set to remain slaves to the vicious cycle of debt.

SUPER SERVICE SHOUTOUT

This is a new addition to the column. We are quick to complain and expose bad service (rightfully so – it should be brought to light) but seldom do we make the effort to publicly comment on good service. This is where I will do it.

This week my SUPER SERVICE SHOUTOUT goes to Jody Kiewiet from Game in Kenilworth Centre. I was looking for a radio/CD player and went to every store in KC that might sell one.

SUPER SERVICE SHOUTOUT goes to Jody Kiewiet from Game in Kenilworth Centre. Picture supplied

In some stores the salespeople just blatantly ignored me – and those who did ask if they could help me, had the very common “I-don’t-really-care” attitude.

Jody showed interest from the word go - and knew his products. He was prepared to go the extra mile by showing us various options and how they work. He had no idea I was going to do this shout-out until I asked permission to take his picture after I had paid for the item.

Thank you for your super service, Jody!

[email protected]