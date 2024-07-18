TDV aka Ricky Vani Frontline is dropping his new EP album called “Evolution”. The album includes four brand new amapiano songs and it features hot local beatmakers Dlala B Music, M-Jay, Ice SA, King Wayne and DJ Listo.

Before his days as a rapper TDV, who's real name is Tashreeq De Villiers, was known for his vocal ability at Malay choirs and Minstrels competitions. Many will also know him for his on stage characters in hit theatre musicals such as ‘Aunty Merle - it’s a girl’ where he played alongside comedian Marc Lottering and other superstars of theatre. TDV aka Ricky Vani Frontline is dropping his new EP album called “Evolution”. picture supplied He was also part of the Danger in the Dark show which was directed by David Kramer.

With his new album, it’s easy to see why the famous rapper is showing off his old skills to his fans. For those who don’t know his story, TDV has been through it all, it’s easy to find details on social media where we spoke about how tough it was for him, but this growth is inspiring to the minds of the young kids who are die hard followers of his. It is inspiring to the people who support his craft and show their support to his live performances.

illRow picture from facebook This growth has given birth to the name of EP, Evolution. From being a great team player, he is now front and centre of it all. In one of his tracks called Fly he starts by saying “One day on top, the next day a flop”.

‘Stay humble’ is the message he wants to his fans and supporters, says TDV. “In life, we win some and you lose some, as long as you get back up and focus on the journey ahead of you. Don’t let anyone or anything hold you back from achieving what your heart and mind wants. Keep focused on what your purpose is,” says the Amafront singer. During our conversation we spoke about the song called Top Boys, which is a tribute to the late SA legends that he’s always admired.

“AKA is truly admired by many but for me it’s the story of how a born and bred boy from Mitchells Plain became a global superstar and this needs more recognition,” he says. “Ricky Rick who many would remember as a judge on The Voice SA, to me he was one of the sleekest rappers in the game and he made it cool to look sleek as a rapper even winning Best Dressed Male award at the Paris Fashion Week three times. Ricky with illrow .TDV aka Ricky Vani Frontline is dropping his new EP album called “Evolution”. picture supplied “Costa Titch known for his twist on dance and rap and his famous song called Big Flexa, has proven to the whole of SA that we can stand united in language and in music, he was known for fusing his Setswana and Isizulu into his craft.

“This song is my tribute to these iconic rappers of SA.” Talking about the sound of his new album he says: “My followers would know me for my Gqom sound, they enjoy the hard rapping Hip Hop sound and even my Klopse anthems which are always trending on the socials. “This has allowed me to broaden my vision to a different genre and we can only grow if we are willing to put in the work and make it happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tashreeq De Villiers (@tdv.91) “It is very different for me to work in this genre of amapiano with local beatmakers who deserve recognition in this amapiano game. “Working on this project, I needed this to sound different to other amapiano hits out there, for me it was a personal experience and therefore I tapped into my unique Cape Malay gift that is loved and admired by many. “This is truly one of those projects that I will look back on and always be proud that I was able to fulfil what I call my destiny. I would really like to express my gratitude to the followers who show love that is beyond expression.

“Thank you to everyone who plays a role in the success of the music that we as local Capetonians put out there, thank you Illrow for putting in the work making sure we could bring this idea to life. With respect and love, nog Amafront.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tashreeq De Villiers (@tdv.91) I listen to the stories of so many superstars and I often hear how we as people have the ability to overcome any obstacle. As I write this column, I think of what you, TDV, had to endure growing up and how you managed to turn it around for the good.