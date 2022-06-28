Many people regret not having a financial advisor to help them with their financial situation. We all think we have time – until we don’t. There seems to be more and more people struggling with deceased estates (because they have no will) and those disputing pension payout figures because they weren’t aware of tax implications.

I firmly believe in dealing with an expert in a particular field, instead of using Google as a guide. And, like with anything else, the results you get are often based on who you choose. In the case of a financial advisor who will be dealing with your money, it has to be someone who is trustworthy. Financial Advisor, Ridhaa Damon, Business Principal at LWC Holistic Financial Solutions, suggests that you look at the following questions, and if you answer “YES” to any of them, then you most likely need a financial advisor.

1. Are you retiring soon? Maximising retirement income requires smart decisions around complex topics such as tax implications. 2. Do you manage your own investments? Individual investors should check their strategies with unbiased third parties. You may be overlooking opportunities or pitfalls in your portfolio. 3. Do you have children? Whether you're saving for university or planning their inheritance, there are several ways to ensure your children are taken care of.

4. Have you inherited money? It can be difficult to manage sudden increases in wealth. These cases, if not managed properly, often lead to quick bankruptcy. 5. Are you going through a divorce? Untangling finances in a divorce can be messy. Impartial advice is key. 6. Do you want to build wealth? If you’re still decades from retirement, good decisions today can add thousands to your retirement accounts.

7. Do you have debt? The last thing you want to do is leave your family with your debt after you pass on or worse yet leave them homeless in cases of home loans. 8. Is your family dependent on your income? Look at insuring the one thing that pays for all our expenses including our insurance and that is our income. 9. Do you have any assets or minor dependents? Then you will most likely need a will.

Below are nine tips from Ridhaa Damon on how to select a financial advisor. 1. Speak to friends and family to see who they would recommend and why. 2. You need to feel confident in the advisor's competency, objectivity and their responsiveness to your needs.

3. Trust and communication are very important aspects in any long-term relationship and a relationship with a Financial Advisor is no different, so take note and do not ignore red flags. 4. Make sure you’re receiving proper advice and not just another sales pitch. There are many sales people out there posing as advisors. 5. The advice you receive should be based on what is best for you as the client and not what is best for the advisor’s pocket in terms of commission. Do not be shy to ask about commission and fees. Which leads us to the next point;

6. Ascertain if the advisor is financially stable. Desperation is a warning sign that there will most likely be issues experienced in the near future. 7. Ask as many questions as you need to, to gain absolute clarity. If an advisor makes you feel incompetent or unintelligent for asking questions, simply walk away. You can’t build a long term relationship with such an individual. 8. Competency, humility and empathy is what we need to look for in a Financial Advisor. You want someone who is able to listen and understand your needs.

9. Speak up if you are unsure or disagree with anything. Part of the advisor’s job is to make sure that you understand everything fully. Do not sign anything until you are completely satisfied. Getting an advisor is not as simple as going with the person that a professional fund company, bank or insurance broker assigns to you. You need to actively search for someone who is going to work in your best interest and that takes some time.

In the end you’re probably going to get better advice, save money and earn more while achieving your financial goals. That’s worth the extra legwork in helping you find an advisor that you can work with for decades. Money isn’t everything but it is an important part of life. Find an advisor who you can trust with your finances.